Telling numbers: Swine flu map since 2012

Rajasthan at top in new year

Advertising

The current swine flu outbreak has resulted in 4,571 cases and 169 deaths across the country, with over 40% of the cases in Rajasthan, according to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) figures updated until January 27. Rajasthan had 1,856 cases (72 deaths) until that date. This increased to 2,123 cases (79 deaths) on January 31, according to an update provided by the state government. Other states that witnessed a high number of cases included Gujarat (576 cases, 20 deaths until January 27), Delhi (479 cases until January 27) and Haryana (363 cases and 2 deaths until January 26).

Since 2012, the highest number of swine flu cases in a complete calendar year was 42,592 in 2015, with 2,990 deaths. It hit 38,811 in 2017, with the number dropping in 2016 and 2017. Among states, the highest number of cases in a single year happened in Maharashtra in 2015 (8,583 cases, 905 deaths). In 2017, the same state witnessed 6,144 cases (778 deaths). Other states that witnessed more than 4,000 cases in a single year were Gujarat (7,709 cases and 431 deaths in 2017; 7,180 cases and 517 deaths in 2015), Rajasthan (6,858 cases and 472 deaths in 2015) and Delhi (4,307 cases and 12 deaths in 2015).

How rural areas feed city growth

Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have concluded that big cities feed on their hinterlands to sustain growth, thereby escalating the urban-rural divide in economic prosperity and individual life chances. Their research is published in Science Advances. (http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/advances/5/1/eaav0042.full.pdf)

“Our research shows that people who leave rural areas for cities are, on average, better educated and have higher cognitive abilities. This selective migration fuels the higher than expected outputs of big cities and, at the same time, adds to the cumulative decline of less populated regions,” Dr Marc Keuschnigg, the lead author from Linköping University’s Institute for Analytical Sociology, says on the university website. According to the study, selective migration of highly productive individuals to cities explains a substantial part of urban growth.

Using a field of research called urban scaling, which analyses the benefits and detriments of city life, the authors argue that population size is the single most important factor in the functioning of cities. For example, doubling city size reportedly raises total income, the number of patents, the number of residential moves, and the number of romantic breakups by roughly 115%. The extra 15% is referred to as the +15% phenomenon.

The researchers propose mathematical models to account for these regularities. Utilising Swedish register data, the study found that social interactions explain only half of the previously reported agglomeration effects, and that differences in population characteristics between metropolitan areas crucially drive the phenomenon. “Our results are of considerable policy relevance, because they identify the migration of talented people from smaller areas to larger cities as an important force behind observed agglomeration effects,” said Dr Keuschnigg.

Advertising

Those moving from smaller areas to one of Sweden’s larger cities have, on average, 1.8 more years of education and their cognitive ability is 0.4 standard deviations higher than for those who stayed. (Source: Linköping University)