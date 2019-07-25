Telling Numbers: Statewise estimated incidence of cancer cases in India

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country’s most and second-most populous states, also recorded the highest incidence of cancer by absolute numbers in the three years between 2016 and 2018, the government informed Lok Sabha last week, quoting figures estimated by an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report.

The estimated incidence of cancer cases (for both men and women) in Uttar Pradesh were 2,45,231; 2,57,353; and 2,70,053 for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively. The corresponding numbers for Maharashtra were 1,32,726; 1,38,271; and 1,44,032. Among the lowest estimated incidence was seen in Haryana and Assam, the smaller among the major states.

The projected cancer cases were computed using projected incidence rates and population (person-years), said a note to the table annexed by the government to its reply.

The absolute numbers suggested the fastest year-on-year increase in the incidence of cancer was estimated for Bihar (5.38% from 2016 to 2017, and 5.37% from 2017 to 2018), the country’s third most populous state as per the 2011 Census. The Health Ministry’s reply said the central government was “implementing Strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer facilities scheme to support setting up of State Cancer Institutes (SCI) and Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCC) in different parts of the country”.