Telling Numbers: State-by-state — supply of piped water in villages

Gujarat, with 78.46% of its 64,77,917 rural households being provided water through taps at present, has the highest penetration under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), a reply tabled by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in Parliament shows. Among smaller states, Sikkim has the highest coverage at 99.34% for its 88,013 rural households. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are at the bottom of the table with 1.31% (of 1,63,35,210) and 1.33% (of 2,58,81,064) rural households covered respectively.

Advertising

The data on individual household tap connections through Piped Water Supply (PWS) was provided by the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The information was provided to Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria.

The reply said that as per the Union Budget Speech 2019-20, it had been envisaged to ensure piped water supply to all rural households by 2024 under the Jal Jeewan Mission. It added that the Programme, under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, would “focus on integrated demand and supply side management of water at the local level, including creation of local infrastructure for source sustainability like rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and management of household wastewater for reuse”.