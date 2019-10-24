Telling numbers: Smallest ozone hole in decades— how it happened, why it matters

During September and October, the ozone hole over the Antarctic has been the smallest observed since 1982, NASA and US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientists have reported. The annual ozone hole reached its peak extent of 16. 4 million sq km on September 8, then shrank to less than 10 million sq km for the remainder of September and October, satellite measurements show. NASA has described it as great news for the Southern Hemisphere.

Advertising

WHAT IS OZONE HOLE: Ozone, made up of three oxygen atoms, occurs naturally in small amounts. Roughly 10 km to 40 km up in the atmosphere (the layer called the stratosphere), the ozone layer is a sunscreen, shielding Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation. On the other hand, close to the surface, ozone created as a byproduct of pollution can trigger health problems such as asthma and bronchitis.

Manufactured chemicals deplete the ozone layer. Each spring over Antarctica (it is now spring there), atmospheric ozone is destroyed by chemical processes. This creates the ozone hole, which occurs because of special meteorological and chemical conditions that exist in that region.

WHY IT’S SMALL THIS YEAR: There have been abnormal weather patterns in the atmosphere over Antarctica. In warmer temperatures like this year, fewer polar stratospheric clouds form and they don’t persist as long, limiting the ozone-depletion process. While it is good news, NASA has cautioned it is important to recognise that what we are seeing this year is not a sign that atmospheric ozone is suddenly on a fast track to recovery.

(Source: NOAA)

Advertising

This Word Means: Aye-aye

A strange little primate, which has revealed a new secret: a ‘pseudo-thumb’ to do what its fingers can’t

In the island of Madagascar there lives an unusual little animal. Now, the world’s weirdest little primate has just got even weirder, the North Carolina State University has announced.

Called the aye-aye, it is a primate that is unlike most other primates. A type of omnivorous and nocturnal lemur, the aye-aye has a tail longer than its body, incisors that are constantly growing, a third eyelid that moistens the eye and protects it from debris when the aye-aye gnaws on wood, females that produce ova throughout their lifetime — and strange hands. The aye-aye has highly specialised fingers, including elongated middle fingers, with which they locate and fish out insect larvae. “Their fingers have evolved to be extremely specialised — so specialised, in fact, that they aren’t much help when it comes to moving through trees,” researcher Adam Hartstone-Rose said in a statement released by the North Carolina State University. In these already strange hands, researchers have now discovered a sixth digit — a “pseudo-thumb”. Among other mammals, the giant panda has a similar sixth digit.

In the aye-aye, researchers believe that the pseudo-thumb might have developed to compensate for the highly specialised fingers, helping it grip better since the pseudo-thumbs are able to move in space and exert an amount of force equivalent to half its body weight. The pseudo-thumb has a bone, a cartilaginous extension and three distinct muscles that give it movement in three directions.

“It’s amazing that it’s been there the whole time, in this strangest of all primates, but no one has noticed it until now,” Hartstone-Rose said.

The research is published in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology.