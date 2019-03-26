Telling Numbers: Shoes and clothes make up bulk of world trade in fakes

China and Hong Kong are the source of 63% of counterfeit and pirated goods, followed by India at a distant third with 3.4%, according to a new report by the OECD and the EU’s Intellectual Property Office. These three economies, along with the UAE and Singapore, together exported nearly 73% of fake goods exported worldwide in 2016, the report said.

Advertising

Based on customs seizure data, the report put trade in counterfeit and pirated goods at 3.3% of global trade in 2016, and the value of imported fake goods worldwide at $509 billion. These figures do not include domestically produced and consumed fake goods, or pirated products being distributed via the Internet.

The goods making up the biggest share of 2016 seizures in dollar terms were footwear, clothing, leather goods, electrical equipment, watches, medical equipment, perfumes, toys, jewellery and pharmaceuticals. Small parcels sent by post or express courier are a prime and growing conduit for counterfeit goods. Small parcels accounted for 69% of total customs seizures by volume over 2014-2016 (57% via post and 12% via courier), the report said.

The countries most affected by counterfeiting in 2016 were the United States (24% of fake products seized), followed by France (17)%, Italy (15%), Switzerland (11%) and Germany (9%). (Source: OECD)

Advertising

Why are some babies born with a twin stuck inside, how rare is it?

In February, a baby was delivered by doctors in Colombia with her twin stuck inside her. The baby, who was operated on immediately to remove her partly formed twin, is now doing well. This has brought into focus a little known condition, foetus in foetu (FIF) , in which twins are formed post fertilisation but, because of a quirk of nature, one twin becomes a “parasite” of the other – it starts growing inside the body of its twin.

While FIF is unusual, and very few cases have been documented in literature, it is not extremely rare — it is estimated at one in every 5 lakh births. In February 2018, The Indian Express reported a successful surgery in Ahmedabad that removed a malformed foetus from a seven-month-old boy. In 2017, Malaysian doctors reported in The BMJ the case of a 15-year-old boy who had an abdominal mass since infancy that was later found to be a case of FIF.

There is still an element of debate on whether a FIF mass is really a parasitic twin or just a tumour made up of different kinds of cells that is so well organised that it gives the impression of a malformed human foetus. It is usually a benign condition, which is why babies often survive into adolescence with the mass still inside. FIF is most commonly found in the abdomen, but there have been some cases where it was located in the head, sacrum, scrotum or mouth.

“The term Fetus in fetu was coined by (German anatomist Johann Friedrich) Meckel during the late 18th century… FIF usually occurs as a single lesion however multiple FIF have also been reported, highest being 5. FIF is always a curiosity and to date about 200 cases have been reported in literature,” Pakistani researchers reported in the APSP Journal of Case Reports in 2012.