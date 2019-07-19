Telling numbers: Pupils and teachers: the best ratios are in the smaller states

Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland have the best Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR), according to a report compiled by the Unified District Information on School Education (UDISE) in 2017-18 and tabled by the government in Parliament.

The reply covered overall PTR, and compliance with Right to Education (RTE) norms on PTR. Smaller states and UTs showed a better PTR than larger states.

In its reply to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha this week, the HRD Ministry said the PTR norm in the country has been set at 30:1 for primary level, and at 35:1 for the upper primary level. The report found the PTR at national level 23:1 for primary schools and 24:1 for upper primary schools.

Bihar, with 67.94% primary schools and 77.86% upper primary schools non-compliant with the standards, as well as a PTR of 38:1 and 39:1 in those schools respectively, is at the bottom on all four counts. UP and Jharkhand too have poor ratios and compliance ratios.

Among larger states, Kerala has the best RTE compliance, with less than 5% non-compliance at both primary and upper primary schools.