Telling Numbers: What gives meaning to life, Pew survey finds family comes first in 17 advanced economies

What do people value in life?

In a new survey, the Pew Research Center posed an open-ended question about the meaning of life to nearly 19,000 adults across 17 advanced economies. The key finding: In 14 of the 17 countries surveyed, more people mentioned their family as what gives meaning to their life than any other factor. In countries including Australia, New Zealand, Greece and the US, around half or more respondents said their family is what makes their life fulfilling. Work, material well-being and health also play a key role (see table).

Pew said it surveyed 16,254 adults from March 12 to May 26, 2021. All surveys were conducted over the phone with adults in Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Responses are weighted to be representative of the adult population in each public, it said.