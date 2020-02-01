Telling Numbers: Coronavirus cases from 2,000 confirmed cases to nearly 10,000 in 5 days

People wear masks in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday amid fears of the novel coronavirus infection spreading. (Photo: AP) People wear masks in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday amid fears of the novel coronavirus infection spreading. (Photo: AP)

By January 31, nearly 10,000 people in various countries, mostly in China, had been infected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in an outbreak declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The bulk of these infections have happened since January 26, when WHO listed 2,014 infections. The latest count is five times as many – 9,776 until 8 am on January 31, as per a dashboard from Johns Hopkins University.

In China, which has suffered the bulk of the outbreak, the number of cases is now 9,658 on the mainland alone, besides 28 cases in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. There have been 213 deaths so far, all in China, and including 204 in Hubei province alone; Wuhan city is the capital of this province.

Hubei accounts for 5,806 of the confirmed cases. Until January 31, there have also been 187 cases where the patients have recovered from nCoV infection.

