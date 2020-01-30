Telling numbers: Novel coronavirus cases now 4.5k, half as many as SARS cases in ’03

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. Picture taken January 10, 2020. REUTERS Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. Picture taken January 10, 2020. REUTERS

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection is 4,593 until January 28, up by 64% from 2,798 cases just one day earlier, according to the latest update on the outbreak from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to comparisons being drawn to the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak of 2003, also caused by a coronavirus. At over 4,500 now, the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection has already crossed half the number of SARS cases in the 2003 outbreak. According to the WHO, a total of 8,098 people worldwide became sick with SARS during that outbreak.

Of the 8,098 SARS cases, 774 died. In comparison, of the 4,593 infected by the novel coronavirus so far, 106 have died.

Of the novel coronavirus infection cases, 4,537 cases have occurred in China. The 56 cases that have occurred outside of China have been reported from 14 different countries. Until January 27, there were 37 cases outside of China from 11 countries. Three of the 56 cases were detected without the onset of symptoms.

A WHO team, led by Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday. They shared the latest information on the outbreak, the WHO said in a situation report.

