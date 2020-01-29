Telling numbers: Nearly 2,800 coronavirus cases, including 37 outside China

Current estimates of the incubation period of the virus range from 2-10 days, and these estimates will be refined as more data become available, WHO said. Current estimates of the incubation period of the virus range from 2-10 days, and these estimates will be refined as more data become available, WHO said.

There have been 2,798 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus until January 27, with 2,761 of these cases occurring in China, according to the latest update on the outbreak from the World Health Organization.

The 37 cases outside of China have been reported from 11 different countries. Three of these 37 cases were detected without the onset of symptoms. Among the remaining 34 patients, there are 27 cases for whom there is detailed information on date of symptom onset and travel date from China – 8 cases had symptom onset in China, 5 had onset on the same day as travel, and 14 developed symptoms after leaving China.

Of the 37 cases, 36 had travel history to China, of whom 34 had travel history in Wuhan city, or had an epidemiological link to a confirmed case with travel history to Wuhan. For the remaining two, investigations into their travel histories are ongoing, WHO said. One additional case was the result of human-to-human transmission among close family contacts in Viet Nam.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and colleagues are in Beijing to meet with government and health experts. Current estimates of the incubation period of the virus range from 2-10 days, and these estimates will be refined as more data become available, WHO said.

