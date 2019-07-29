Telling Numbers: Maharashtra, Gujarat have the most numbers of non-compliant polluting factories

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, shared the all-India and state-wise data of all industries that emit highly polluting toxins.

As the table alongside shows, both in absolute terms and as a proportion of the total, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the most number of polluting industries that have still not complied with the pollution control norms. Between them, these two big states account for more than 53 per cent of all non-compliant industries in the country.

According to the data furnished by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there were a total of 4,264 highly polluting industries in India. Out of these, 518 industries are still non-complaint. The CPCB has issued a total of 156 closure directions till now. However, legal cases have been filed against only five units — all of which are in Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu led the states that have the best compliance levels; it had zero non-compliant industries. Uttar Pradesh, too, stands out with just 25 non-compliant industries, which, however, is just a blip when compared to the total number of highly polluting industries in the state. As things stand, CPCB has issued closure directions to 24 of these.

Keeping Tamil Nadu company are some of the most resource-rich states such as Odisha, which has just 3 non-complaint industries out of 174, and Chhattisgarh, which has just 6 such industries out of the total 163.