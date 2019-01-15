Explained snippets: LAC roads in last 3 years, the delays and the reasons

As efforts to improve infrastructure along the LAC continue, the pace of road construction has remained broadly the same over the last three years, figures given to Parliament suggest. Seventy-three roads, with a total length of 3,812 km, have been identified as strategic “Indo-China Border Roads” (ICBRs), of which 61 ICBRs (3,417.5 km) have been commissioned to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lok Sabha was told on January 8. Of these 61 ICBRs, 28 (981.17 km) have been completed; work on the remaining 2,436.33 km is on.

“The main reasons for delay in execution of road projects are delay in obtaining forest/wildlife clearances, hard rock stretches, limited working season, difficulties in availability of construction materials, delay in land acquisition, natural calamities, i.e. earthquakes, flashfloods, etc. and strategic security consideration,” the government said in its reply in Parliament.

Tip for Reading List: Before A Likely Presidential Run

There are reasons a new book by Kamala Devi Harris, the junior Democratic Senator from California, would be of interest to many people, including Indian readers, right now. In 2017, Harris, the daughter of a Tamil Indian cancer researcher mother and a Jamaican father, became the second African-American woman and the first South Asian-American Senator in US history. The idea for the book came, Sen Harris told The New York Times in an interview, on “Election Night, 2016”, and addresses “the urgent political matters that have risen in the wake of that night”. Two years on, she told TV host Stephen Colbert last week that she “might” seek the Democratic ticket for a run against Donald Trump in the presidential election of 2020.

The persistent trenchant criticism of the President and his policies, and the aggressive Senate interrogations of administration officials that have earned her a devoted following among American liberals notwithstanding, Harris can sometimes take political positions that are more complex and, some critics would say, worrying.

She does not speak as much, it has been pointed out, about Wall Street corruption and economic populism than either Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, two other Senators who might seek to enter the 2020 race. And some criminal justice activists say that as the attorney general for California and district attorney for San Francisco, she contributed to sending a large number of people to jail.

The Truths We Hold: An American Journey has received mixed reviews — the critical ones have underlined that Sen Harris has not addressed at sufficient length several controversial policy positions she has taken in California, and that the book flogs a number of political clichés. A report in The New York Times quoted Sarah Weiss, a book editor, as saying, “My concern is that she’s (Harris) not liberal enough, and she talks in clichés that are kind of meaningless. She keeps saying t’ere’s more that connects us than divides us, but at this time in politics, it seems like that’s not enough.”

Asked by The NYT to “persuade someone to read The Truths We Hold in 50 words or less” Sen Harris said: “I hope you’ll walk away renewing your faith in the nobility and importance of public service, and convinced that we are a country that was founded on noble ideals. Imperfect though we may be, what makes us strong, and special, is that we’ve always aspired to reach those ideals.”