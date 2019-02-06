Telling Numbers: Kerala review finds 1 in 3 women, 1 in 4 men overweight

One in every three women in Kerala, and at least one in four men, are obese or overweight, according to the State Economic Review-2018 which was presented in the Assembly recently, and other aspects of which were reported in The Indian Express last week.

Advertising

The proportion of overweight women and men in the Kerala population, in 2015-16, was roughly one-and-half-times times the national average for either gender.

Compared to 2005-06, the proportion of overweight women in Kerala increased by nearly one-fourth in a decade, and that of overweight men by over half.

While these ratios increased more sharply at the all-India level during this period, they remained far higher in Kerala.