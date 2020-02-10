Telling Numbers: 1.36 crore Indians living abroad, one-fourth of them in UAE

Between 2015 until December 2019, the mortal remains of 21,930 Indians from 125 countries have been brought back to India. Between 2015 until December 2019, the mortal remains of 21,930 Indians from 125 countries have been brought back to India.

There are over 1.36 crore Indian nationals living abroad, according to data tabled by the Ministry of External Affairs in Lok Sabha. Citing RBI data, the ministry said that during 2018-2019, $76.4 billion was received as remittances from Indians abroad. During 2019-2020 (April-September), $41.9 billion was received.

The highest number of Indians abroad are living in the United Arab Emirates, where the 34,20,000 Indians comprise about one-fourth of all Indians abroad. The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia (25,94,947), the US (12,80,000), Kuwait (10,29,861), Oman (7,79,351), Qatar (7,56,062), Nepal (5,00,000), UK (3,51,000), Singapore (3,50,000) and Bahrain (3,23,292).

Between 2015 until December 2019, the mortal remains of 21,930 Indians from 125 countries have been brought back to India. The ministry cited this figure while replying to a separate question, on whether the government has a cell to bring back the mortal remains of Indians from abroad. It said the CPV (Consular, Passport and Visa) division of the ministry is the nodal division that coordinates with all missions / posts abroad regarding transportation of the mortal remains of Indians from abroad to their hometowns in India.

The ministry said the missions/posts remain in constant touch with the family/relatives of deceased Indian nationals to facilitate transportation or local burial/cremation of the mortal remains in accordance with their wishes and local regulations. The missions/posts also liaise with foreign sponsors and local authorities concerned to expedite procedures for the repatriation of mortal remains to India and extend assistance to families including financial assistance for deserving cases under the Indian Community Welfare Fund.

