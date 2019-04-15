Telling numbers: Indian girls have higher school enrolment rate than boys, says report

The enrolment rate of girls is higher than that of boys in Indian schools at both primary and secondary levels. Worldwide, the rate of enrolment of girls is lower than that of boys at primary school, and equal at secondary level. This emerges out of the newly released State of World Population 2019 report of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), other findings of which were published last week.

In India, 98% of primary school-age girls were actually enrolled, as opposed to 97% boys, according to figures adjusted for 2009-18. Worldwide, this compares with 90% female enrolment and 92% male enrolment, so that India’s gender parity index is 1.01 to the world’s 0.98.

At secondary school level, India’s female and male enrolment rates are lower than the worldwide 66% for both genders. However, India’s female enrolment (62%) is once again higher than male enrolment (61%), giving it a gender parity index (1.01) that is higher than the worldwide index of 1.0.

Among India’s neighbours, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka score high in enrolment at both levels of school education.