Telling Numbers: Indian citizenship applied for; Maharashtra, Gujarat top list

PENDING APPLICATIONS for Indian citizenship are highest in Maharashtra (162), followed by Gujarat (125) and Haryana (112). These three states and Uttar Pradesh (86) together account for more than half the 909 citizenship applications pending with the Home Ministry, which presented national and state-wise figures in reply to a question during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament, which saw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha.

Advertising

In West Bengal, where the BJP plans to make the Bill an election issue, there were 52, the sixth highest number among states, behind Karnataka (61). Under existing rules, the government granted citizenship to 605 applicants in 2015, 1,106 in 2016 and 816 in 2017.

The Bill proposes to relax citizenship rules for immigrants belonging to six non-Muslim religions from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. In Assam, where the Bill is proving contentious, there were no pending applications, going by the Home Ministry reply. However, once the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is final, political parties expect that it will detect a large number of Hindu immigrants from Bangladesh.

How many immigrants living in India stand to benefit from the Bill? In a deposition to the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the Bill, the Intelligence Bureau provided a breakup of 31,000 immigrants belonging to religions and coming from countries that are specified in the Bill (see chart). They have already got long-term visas on the basis of their claim of religious persecution, and want Indian citizenship.

Advertising

“Hence, these persons will be immediate beneficiaries,” the IB said. To facilitate the process of granting citizenship to eligible immigrants, the Centre has delegated powers to collectors of 16 districts and home secretaries of seven states, the Home Ministry said in its reply in Lok Sabha.