Telling numbers: In vehicle sales, the sliding numbers since December 2018

Month on month, vehicle sales in absolute numbers for each month since December 2018 has been lower than sales in the same month the previous year, according to data tabled by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in response to a Parliament question.

In terms of earnings, sales of automobiles of all categories reached approximately Rs 4,90,849 crore in 2018-2019, which was higher than in 2017-18 (Rs 4,64,447 crore) and 2016-17 (Rs 4,15,811 crore).

In April 2018, the number of automobiles sold was 23.8 lakh, which dropped to 20 lakh in April 2019.

In subsequent months in the current financial year, sales were 20.9 lakh in May (22.8 lakh in May 2018), 20 lakh in June (22.8 lakh in 2018), 18.3 lakh in July (22.5 lakh in 2018), 18.2 lakh in August (23.8 lakh in 2018), 20 lakh in September (25.8 lakh in 2018) and 21.8 lakh in October (24.9 lakh in the previous October).

The Ministry tabled data until October 2019.

On the number of auto and ancillary units that have shut since 2014, the Ministry said no closure of any such units has been reported.

