Telling Numbers: In three decades, one in five Indians will be aged 60 yrs or more

THE SHARE of older persons (those aged 60 years or above) in India’s population is projected to increase to nearly 20% in 2050. This was among trends flagged during the ongoing tenth session of the United Nations Open-ended Working Group on Ageing. On Wednesday, a PTI report from the UN quoted Paulomi Tripathi, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, as saying: “We live in a world where people live longer than ever before. It is estimated that by 2050, there will be more people older than 60 years than those below 15 years.”

Advertising

With life expectancy growing, an ageing population has become a worldwide trend, and older persons make up a growing share of the population in virtually every country. Their share, less than 13% worldwide in 2017, is projected to rise to 21% by 2050 (World Ageing Report 2017 and World Population Prospects 2017, both UN). In India, the share of older persons is projected to rise from 9.4% on 2017 (125.7 million out of 1.3 billion) to 19.1% in 2050 (316.7 million out of 1.6 billion).

The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year worldwide. Their proportion is expected to double between 2007 and 2050, and their actual number will cross two billion by 2050. By then, all regions of the world except Africa will have nearly a quarter or more of their populations at ages 60 and above. The number of older persons could rise to 3.1 billion in 2100, UN reports have projected.