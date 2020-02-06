Telling numbers: In primary and secondary schools, dropout rates highest in Assam

Broken up between the genders, the dropout rate among boys in primary schools in Assam was 11.2%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (10) Broken up between the genders, the dropout rate among boys in primary schools in Assam was 11.2%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (10)

The dropout rate in schools is the highest in Assam, at both primary and secondary levels, state-wise figures tabled in Lok Sabha show. The dropout rate in Assam at primary level was 10.1% in 2017-18, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (8.1), Mizoram (8), Uttar Pradesh (8) and Tamil Nadu (5.9). At secondary level, Assam’s dropout rate was 33.7%, followed by Bihar (32), Odisha (28.3), Tripura (27.2) and Karnataka (24.3).

Broken up between the genders, the dropout rate among boys in primary schools in Assam was 11.2%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (10), Mizoram (8.6), Uttar Pradesh (7.2) and Odisha (6). For girls at primary level, the highest five dropout rates were in Assam (8.9), Mizoram (7.4), Uttar Pradesh (7.1), Arunachal Pradesh (6.1) and Tamil Nadu (6).

At secondary level, the dropout rates for boys were 32.1% in Assam, followed by Bihar (30.3), Odisha (28.7), Tripura (27.1) and Karnataka (26.4). Among girls in secondary school, the highest five dropout rates were in Assam (35.2%), followed by Bihar (33.7), Odisha (27.8), Tripura (27.3) and Madhya Pradesh (24.2).

The Ministry of Human Resource Development said the reasons for children dropping out include poverty or economic reasons, poor health, a child too young to be attending school and a child needed for help in domestic work.

