Telling Numbers: In growing income tax base, number of e-filings down 6.6 lakh

Income tax e-filings in 2018-19 dropped by more than 6.6 lakh, statistics put out on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website show. Tax return forms for 2019-20 have been notified, with July 31 as the deadline for filing. In 2018-19, the number of returns e-filed was 6.68 crore, down from 6.74 crore in the 2017-18, after a jump from 5.28 crore in 2016-17.

The drop in e-filings comes at a time when the number of registered filers have risen. This count was 8.45 crore as of March 31, 2019, which was 15% more than the 7.36 crore on March 31, 2018. From the same date in 2013, when the count was 2.69 crore, the rise has been more than threefold in six years.

A PTI report on Sunday quoted from a Kotak Economic Research report on April 30, which said: “We are surprised with the decline in income tax e-filing in FY2019. If the filings are indeed plateauing, it will be a worry for the fiscal which has seemingly shifted its focus to compensatory expenditure. Tax filings have surprisingly plateaued in FY2019. This is surprising given that post demonetisation it was expected that the tax base would continue to increase.”

This Word Means: Chewbacca

In culture and science, the legacy of a ‘Star Wars’ character played by a recently deceased actor

ON SATURDAY, May 4, Science News magazine’s Twitter handle replugged a report from 2016 with the words: “In a galaxy far, far away, Chewbacca is a 7.5-foot-tall Wookiee. On Earth, he’s a small furry beetle. #Maythe4th.” The tweet had an immediate context in two ways — May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day by fans of the series, and the actor who played the role of Chewbacca in the series, Peter Mayhew, died at age 74 last week.

Chewbacca, a fictional character, has left a lasting legacy on popular culture as well as science, as the naming of the beetle shows. As co-pilot with lead character Han Solo, Chewbacca was placed at number four in Entertainment Weekly’s 2013 list of 50 “greatest sidekicks” in film history. He has been the subject of comics, a TV series and books; and inspired scientists to name species after him.

The fictional Chewbacca belongs to a species called Wookiee, comes from the planet Kashyyyk, and is hairy, intelligent and 7.5 feet tall, as mentioned in the tweet. The real-life beetle, on the other hand, is one of four species that researchers had discovered on an island off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Earlier, a furry moth was named after him, the Science News report said. Among the four beetles, the one whose name he inspired, Trigonopterus chewbacca, is black, flightless and about 3 mm long. “Although T chewbacca doesn’t resemble its namesake in size, the dense hairlike scales covering its head and legs reminded the researchers of Chewbacca’s fur,” the magazine explained.