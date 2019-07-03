Telling numbers: How suicide count varies among the states, across age groups

Among all states, Maharashtra had the highest number of suicides in 2015, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data tabled by the government in Parliament on Tuesday. The NCRB’s ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ report for 2015 is the latest such report, and lists 1,336,623 suicides across the country that year.

Most of the larger states had higher suicide counts than smaller states, but there were exceptions. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, had the 11th highest suicide count. UP had 3,902 suicides in 2015 while Tamil Nadu had four times as many at 15,777, second only to Maharashtra’s 16,970. Bihar, one of the country’s most populous states, was another exception, with its count of 516 suicides lower than that of many smaller states.

Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai tabled the NCRB data in Lok Sabha in reply to a question by Poonam Mahajan. Among various aspects, she had sought to know whether young adults account for 33% of the suicide cases in India. The NCRB data show that one-third of the suicides in the country in 2015 were committed by young adults under age 30, and another one-third by people in the age group 30-45,. Of the 1,336,623 suicides, 43,852 involved people who were aged over 18 and under 30, while another 44,593 were of people who were aged over 30 and under 45.