Telling numbers: For 2020 US presidential race, 20 (or more) Democratic aspirants

The largest field in the modern US political era is lining up to seek the Democratic party’s nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020. Among the 20-odd aspirants who have launched campaigns or are expected to soon, are six Senators, six women, and black, Hispanic and openly gay candidates who would, if they were to win the party ticket, create history. Here’s a list, prepared by Reuters, of the top 10 names in the mix, in order of their RealClearPolitics national polling average.

Joe Biden, 76: He was Barack Obama’s Vice-President for eight years and has spent 36 years in the US Senate. He isn’t a candidate yet, but leads the polls anyway. He made unsuccessful nomination bids in 1988 and 2008.

Bernie Sanders, 77: Senator from Vermont lost the Democratic nomination in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. He has mooted free tuition at public colleges, a $15 minimum wage, and universal healthcare.

Beto O’Rourke, 46: Former three-term Texas Congressman entered the race last month. He gained fame last year for his record fundraising and ability to draw crowds in his losing Senate race against the Republican politician Ted Cruz.

Kamala Harris, 54: First-term California Senator could be the first black woman to gain the nomination. The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India raised $1.5 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign.

Pete Buttigieg, 37: Openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar, has served in Afghanistan and speaks seven languages. Presents himself as a new-generation Democratic leader.

Elizabeth Warren, 69: Massachusetts Senator is a fierce Wall Street critic; has focused her campaign on fighting what she says is a rigged system that favours the wealthy. She wants to break up Amazon, Google and Facebook.

Cory Booker, 49: Black, vegan Senator from New Jersey has made race relations and racial disparities a focus of his campaign. He has progressive positions on Medicare coverage for every American, and on the Green New Deal.

Amy Klobuchar, 58: Minnesota Senator sparred with (now) Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate hearings; supports an alternative to traditional Medicare healthcare funding and is taking a hard line against rising drug prices.

Julian Castro, 44: Secretary of housing and urban development under Barack Obama; would be the first Hispanic to win a major party’s presidential nomination. Has used his family’s personal story to criticise Trump’s border policies.

Andrew Yang, 44: Has focussed campaign on a universal income plan; wants to guarantee all American citizens ages 18-64 a $1,000 every month. Pushes for Medicare for All, and proposes a new “human-centered” capitalism.