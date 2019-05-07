Telling Numbers: CBSE Class X—KVs outdo JNVs, govt schools improve by miles

In the CBSE Class X results declared Monday, the overall improvement in the proportion of successful candidates — from 86.70% in 2018 to 91.10% in 2019 — reflected in the institution-wise results. Among the key takeaways were the Kendriya Vidyalayas outperforming the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and a huge improvement in the performance of government schools.

The KVs, which were behind the JNVs in 2018, took top position in 2009 (99.47%) although the JNVs too improved to 98.57%. And while government institutions remained at the bottom of the list, their 72% was miles better than their 64% of 2018.

Among the CBSE regions, the same three occupied the top positions. Trivandrum region improved from 99.60% to 99.85%, Chennai from 97.37% to 99%, and Ajmer from 91.86% to 95.89%. Four of the other seven regions had pass rates over 90%.