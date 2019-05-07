Toggle Menu
Telling Numbers: CBSE Class X—KVs outdo JNVs, govt schools improve by mileshttps://indianexpress.com/article/explained/telling-numbers-cbse-class-x-kvs-outdo-jnvs-govt-schools-improve-by-miles-5713758/

Telling Numbers: CBSE Class X—KVs outdo JNVs, govt schools improve by miles

Among the key takeaways were the Kendriya Vidyalayas outperforming the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and a huge improvement in the performance of government schools.

cbse, cbse 10th result, cbse result, cbse result 2019, cbse kv students 10th, 10th cbse students, cbse 10th result 2019, cbse board result, cbse baord 10th result 2019, cbse 10 clas result, www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, india results, cbse result
Among the CBSE regions, the same three occupied the top positions. Trivandrum region improved from 99.60% to 99.85%, Chennai from 97.37% to 99%, and Ajmer from 91.86% to 95.89%.

In the CBSE Class X results declared Monday, the overall improvement in the proportion of successful candidates — from 86.70% in 2018 to 91.10% in 2019 — reflected in the institution-wise results. Among the key takeaways were the Kendriya Vidyalayas outperforming the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and a huge improvement in the performance of government schools.

The KVs, which were behind the JNVs in 2018, took top position in 2009 (99.47%) although the JNVs too improved to 98.57%. And while government institutions remained at the bottom of the list, their 72% was miles better than their 64% of 2018.

Among the CBSE regions, the same three occupied the top positions. Trivandrum region improved from 99.60% to 99.85%, Chennai from 97.37% to 99%, and Ajmer from 91.86% to 95.89%. Four of the other seven regions had pass rates over 90%.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lesson from Kurkheda: no ‘open areas’ in a Maoist-hit landscape
2 Explained: Where are driverless cars going?
3 May Fourth: A centenary that makes China both proud and nervous