Telling numbers: By 2040, 15 million will need chemotherapy each year, says study

Over 15 million people will need chemotherapy globally each year by 2040, a 53% rise from 9.8 million in 2018, according to a study in The Lancet Oncology. The modelling study is the first to estimate the scale of chemotherapy provision needed at national, regional, and global scales to respond to the growth of cancer cases.

The estimated proportion of patients needing chemotherapy who reside in low-income or middle-income countries was 63% (6.1 million of 9.8 million) in 2018, and will be 67% (10.1 million of 15 million) in 2040. Of the additional 5.2 million people needing treatment by 2040, an estimated 75% will reside in these countries.

Of the 15 million people who will require chemotherapy in 2040, more than one-third will be living in eastern Asia (5.2 million, 35%), 12% (1.7 million) in south central Asia, 10% (1.4 million) in northern America, 7% (9.8 lakh) in South eastern Asia, 6% (9.2 lakh) in South America, and 5% (8.1 lakh) in western Europe, the study estimates.

(Source: The Lancet Oncology)