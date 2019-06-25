Telling Numbers: Are tigers killing elephants? A check-list by Corbett authorities

A STUDY by Corbett Tiger Reserve authorities claims that tigers, elephants and leopards have been killing one another, and The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sought a report from Uttarakhand’s Chief Wildlife Warden (PTI report published online in The Indian Express, June 23). The study gives a count of 36 wild animals killed over a period of five-and-a-half years (January 1, 2014-May 31, 2019) and attributes these to conflict with other wild animals.

21 elephants

Out of 21 elephant deaths, the study attributes 13 (60%) to attacks by tigers, mostly on young elephants. It suggests that this may be happening because hunting an elephant requires less energy than hunting a sambar or a cheetal, and because an elephant provides a larger quantity of food. “It was also reported that even in cases where elephants were killed in infighting, tigers were found eating their body parts,” the study said.

Of the remaining elephants, most were killed while fighting over mating, the report said.

9 tigers

Out of 9 tiger deaths, 7 (80%) were attributed to infighting. These were primarily due to territorial fights, the study said. The remaining tigers were killed because of fights with porcupines and wild boars, it said.

6 leopards

Out of 6 leopard deaths, 4 were attributed to attacks by other carnivores and the remaining two to infighting. Among the former 4, there was definitive evidence about 2 being killed by tigers, the report said, but the attacking species in the remaining two cases was yet to be identified, it added.

The study was commissioned by the Director of Corbett National Park following the death of a tigress last month due to infighting. It calls for further studies on tiger-elephant conflict and, in the case of tigers, the extent of average territorial area, moving patterns and adequacy of the present tiger reserve area.

This Word Means: Lunar Evacuation System

Among preparations for NASA’s 2024 Moon mission, one has been to test a device called Lunar Evacuation System Assembly, or LESA. Developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), LESA is a pyramid-like structure whose purpose is to rescue an astronaut should he or she suffer an injury on the lunar surface. Astronauts will be wearing heavy extravehicular activity (EVA) suits and, as ESA head of spacewalk training Hervé Stevenin said in a statement, “There is no way an astronaut could carry their fallen crewmate over their shoulder while wearing an EVA suit.”

LESA can be operated by a single astronaut to rescue a fallen colleague. It enables an astronaut to lift their crewmate onto a mobile stretcher in less than 10 minutes, before carrying them to the safety of a nearby pressurised lander, the ESA statement said. Astronauts are testing LESA under the sea. With its rocky, sandy terrain and buoyant salt water, the bottom of the ocean floor has much in common with the lunar surface, ESA said.