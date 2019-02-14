Telling numbers: Age, gender, party; How MPs performed in 16th Lok Sabha

The 16th Lok Sabha held its Sessions between June 2014 and February 2019. Analysis by PRS Legislative Research found the following trends in the participation of MPs. PRS analysed only MPs who served for the entire 5 years as sitting (non-Minister) members. There are 425 such MPs.

MPs below the age of 40 years (7% of total) asked the highest number of questions (344)

MPs in the age group 40-70 took part in more debates on average

MPs under 40 participated in 45 debates on average (national avg 69)

MPs above 70 asked the least questions on average, participated in fewer debates than others

Among parties having more than 10 MPs, Shiv Sena, AIADMK and Congress MPs asked a higher number of questions than the national average of 301. The Shiv Sena, BJP, and Biju Janata Dal MPs participated in more debates more than the national average of 69.

68 women MPs, of whom 52 served the full term as a non-Minister. 92% of these served their first/second term. Only 4 women MPs have served for three terms or more.

292 questions were asked by women MPs on average (national average 301); they participated in 57 debates (national average 69)

20% lower participation in debates as compared to male MPs

All data PRS Legislative Research, as on Wednesday evening