Telling Numbers: AAP in Delhi: vote share up & up, with or without seats

ON SATURDAY, the Aam Aadmi Party announced candidates for 6 of Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats in the absence of an alliance with the Congress. Although results have been very mixed in Delhi’s last two Assembly elections and a Lok Sabha poll in between, AAP’s vote share has risen successively — without always translating into seats. In 2013, AAP polled less votes than the BJP but briefly formed a government in a post-poll coalition with the Congress. In 2014, AAP improved to 33% but the BJP jumped to 47% and swept all 7 Lok Sabha seats. In 2015, AAP shot up to 54% to sweep 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The Congress vote share fell successively from 25% in 2013 to 10% in 2015, while the BJP, which hit a peak in 2014, fell back to 32% in 2015. In both 2013 and 2014, the combined vote share of AAP and the Congress was more than that of the BJP; in 2015, AAP alone had more than the rest of the Opposition put together.

Advertising

In Punjab, the other state where it has a presence, AAP polled 24% in 2014, which gave it 4 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress, in spite of a 33% share, won only 3 seats, and SAD-BJP with 35% won 6. In the 2017 Assembly elections, AAP remained at 24% and won 20 seats to emerge principal Opposition against the Congress (38%, 77 seats) while SAD-BJP slipped to 29% and 18 seats.

Tip for Reading List: Are Male & Female Brains Different?

Will the child play with Barbie or play a game of Lego? In this gendered world, we live with notions that one’s gender determines one’s skills and preferences, from toys and colours to career choice. Does that mean that our brains are different? It’s a myth that a new book sets out to explode. Gina Rippon, professor of cognitive neuroimaging at Aston University, Birmingham, draws on her work to show how these stereotypes mould our ideas of ourselves. The Gendered Brain examines how science has been misinterpreted or misused to ask the wrong questions, instead of challenging the status quo. Rippon goes into modern neuroscience and urges the reader to move beyond a binary view of people’s brains and instead to see these as highly individualised, profoundly adaptable, and full of unbounded potential. “As The Gendered Brain reveals, conclusive findings about sex-linked brain differences have failed to materialize. Beyond the ‘missing five ounces’ of female brain – gloated about since the nineteenth century – modern neuroscientists have identified no decisive, category-defining differences between the brains of men and women,” Nature magazine writes in its review.

The Guardian’s review advises readers: “All systemising brains out there owe it to themselves to read this calm and logical collection of evidence and science, and all empathisers will understand its importance.”

Advertising

The Guardian has also published an interview with the author, quoting her as saying: “We are at the point where we need to say, ‘Forget the male and female brain; it’s a distraction, it’s inaccurate.’ It’s possibly harmful, too, because it’s used as a hook to say, well, there’s no point girls doing science because they haven’t got a science brain, or boys shouldn’t be emotional or should want to lead.”