Telling Numbers: 93% milk samples found safe, 41% had quality issues: survey

On Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) released the National Milk Safety and Quality Survey 2018. It recorded data from 6,432 samples of milk, out of which 40.5% were processed samples and 59.5% were raw milk samples, taken from towns with populations of 50,000-plus. The samples were analysed for fat and SNF (solids not fat), 13 adulterants and three contaminants.

Overall, above 93% of the samples (5,976 of 6,432) were found safe for human consumption. However, about 41% of the samples, though safe, fell short of one quality parameter or another.

Among the samples found unsafe, 12 were adulterated (6 with hydrogen peroxide, 3 with detergents, 2 with urea, 1 with neutralisers). Nine of the samples were taken from Telangana, two from Madhya Pradesh and one from Kerala.

In 368 samples, the survey found residues of aflatoxin M1 (a type of mycotoxin that can cause disease and death) beyond permissible levels. This was the first time milk in India was tested for aflatoxin M1, which comes into contact with milk through feed and fodder, not regulated in the country at present. States with the highest levels of residues of this contaminant were Tamil Nadu (88 of 551 samples), followed by Delhi (38 of 262) and Kerala (37 of 187). Most of the residues were found in processed milk.

Out of 77 samples found to be non-compliant for antibiotics, most were taken from Madhya Pradesh (23), followed by Maharashtra (9) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

This Word Means

Thylacine, or Tasmanian Tiger: Considered extinct, yet ‘sightings’ continue

Interest in an animal considered extinct has been freshly revived, with Tasmania’s Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment releasing a document that mentions possible sightings between September 2016 and September 2019. Called thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, the animal is actually a marsupial, believed extinct since 1936, when the last one known, Benjamin, died in captivity in Tasmania’s Hobart Zoo.

It was a carnivorous animal that looked like a large dog, with a a band of stripes at the rear. Present in mainland Australia over 2000 years ago, it was limited to Tasmania in later years before it disappeared from there too, mainly because of hunting by humans, diseases and competition from the dingo, a wild dog.

Over the decades, there have been many claims about sightings but most of them have turned out to be wrong identification. The James Cook University in 2017, in fact, launched a search in 2017 following possible sightings. In 1980, a study of 320 sightings, which had been reported over 1934-80, found that roughly under half of these could be considered “good sightings”. Now, the Tasmanian government has released eight recent records of people having encountered the animal.