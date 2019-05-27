Telling numbers: 43% of 539 MPs declared cases against selves, 11 of murder

Among the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs, 43% have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and New Election Watch, which looked at the affidavits of 539 of the 542 MPs (the affidavits of three MPs were not clear, the two organisations said in a statement). Of the 539 winners analysed, 233 (43%) were found to have declared criminal cases. In 2014, out of 542 newly elected MPs analysed, 185 (34%, or one-third) had declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2019, out of all 543 winners, 162 (30%) had declared criminal cases. Since 2009, the increase in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases is 44%.

Of the 539 MPs in 2019, the statement said, 159 (29%) have declared serious criminal cases relating to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. This increases from 112 of 542 (21%) in 2014 and 76 of 543 (14%) in 2009. In other words, the count has more than doubled since 2009.

One Congress winner, Dean Kuriakose from Idukki constituency, has declared 204 criminal cases against himself, including cases related to committing culpable homicide, house trespass, robbery, criminal intimidation etc.

Eleven of the MPs have declared that they face cases under IPC section 302 (murder), the statement said. These are: Horen Sing Bey (BJP, Autonomous District, Assam); Nisith Pramanik (BJP, Cooch Behar, West Bengal); Ajay Kumar (BJP, Kheri, UP); Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (BJP, Bhopal, MP); Chhatar Singh Darbar (BJP, Dhar, MP); Atul Kumar Singh (BSP, Ghosi, UP); Afzal Ansari (BSP), Ghazipur, UP); Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress, Baharampur, West Bengal); Naba Kumar Sarania (Independent, Kokrajhar, Assam); Bhonsle Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Pratapasinh Maharaj (NCP, Satara, Maharashtra); and Kuruva Gorantla Madhav (YRCP, Hindpur, Andhra Pradesh).

An analysis of wealth found that the BJP, with the highest number of MPs, also has the highest number of crorepatis (116 of 301 analysed) but the Congress has a much higher share of crorepatis (43 out of 51).

