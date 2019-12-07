Telling Numbers: 3,800 denied boarding in June, 48,000 affected by cancellations in July

These data were presented by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in response to two separate questions in Parliament. These data were presented by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in response to two separate questions in Parliament.

Between May and October this year, over 1,000 passengers were denied boarding by various airlines each month, peaking at 3,834 passengers in June.

During the same period, flight cancellations affected between 15,000 and 48,000 passengers each month, while flight delays of two hours or more affected between 1.2 lakh and 2.5 lakh fliers each month.

Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

According to the Civil Aviation Requirements detailed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, when a passenger denied boarding against their will is not given the option of an alternative flight within one hour, the airline is liable to pay between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 to the passenger depending on the circumstance.

In September and October, when over 2,100 passengers were denied boarding across flights, Air India accounted for 1,400 of them.

The maximum number of passengers affected by flight cancellations during these six months was 48,272 in July, which also accounted for the highest number of passengers affected by delays of two hours or more, at 2.5 lakh.

Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

In September and October, a combined 49,000 were affected by cancellations; over 20,000 of them were IndiGo passengers.

