Telling Numbers: 30% of MPs under age 40 are postgrads, including 2 doctorates

Of the 64 newly elected Lok Sabha MPs who are under age 40, more than three in four — 49, or 76% — are at least graduates, according to a data analysis by PRS Legislative Research. Nineteen of them, or nearly 30%, are postgraduates, including two doctorates.

Both doctorates are BJP MPs. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, 37, son of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, was elected on a BJP ticket from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. He holds a Master of Surgery degree in neurosurgery from Dr D Y Patil Medical College in Pune. The other doctorate is Sukanta Majumdar, elected from Balurghat in West Bengal. He got his PhD last year from North Bengal University, from where he had also done his MSc in 2005, according to the PRS analysis.

The BJP has six MPs among the 19 under-40 postgraduates, including the two doctorates. The Congress has four. The other nine are from nine different parties — Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, TDP, Shiv Sena, JD(U), Trinamool Congress, YSRCP, Apna Dal (Soneylal), NPP and AIADMK. Three of the 19 are doctors — Vikhe Patil, Heena Vijaykumar Gavit (BJP) and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena). Two others — Rammohannaidu Kinjarapu (TDP) and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) hold a B Tech in addition to their respective PG degrees.