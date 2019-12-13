Telling Numbers: 30 lakh under-18s consume alcohol, 20 lakh use cannabis

For individuals in the age-group 18-75 years, alcohol users number 15.1 crore (17.10 per cent). (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) For individuals in the age-group 18-75 years, alcohol users number 15.1 crore (17.10 per cent). (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The country has 30 lakh individuals in the age group 10-17 years who consume alcohol, with a prevalence of 1.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in response to a question in Parliament.

In the same age group, 20 lakh individuals use cannabis, a prevalence of 0.9 per cent, while 40 lakh users (1.8 per cent) use opioids. Sedatives and inhalant users number 20 lakh (0.58 per cent) and 30 lakh (1.17 per cent) respectively.

Additionally, there are over 4 lakh Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS) users (0.18 per cent), followed by 2 lakh cocaine users (0.06 per cent) and 2 lakh users of hallucinogens (0.07 per cent).

For individuals in the age-group 18-75 years, alcohol users number 15.1 crore (17.10 per cent). There are 2.9 crore cannabis users (3.30 per cent), 1.9 crore opioid users (2.1 per cent), 1.1 crore users of sedatives (1.21 per cent), 60 lakh users of inhalants (0.58 per cent), 20 lakh users each of ATS (0.18 per cent) and hallucinogens (0.13 per cent), and 10 lakh cocaine users (0.11 per cent).

Source: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Source: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

These figures were determined by a National Survey conducted in 2018 to collect state-wise data on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use.

In its response, the ministry said that it has formulated and is implementing a National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) for 2018-25.

Don’t miss from Explained: Data, their types, and other terms described in India’s PDP Bill

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App