Telling Numbers: 27,000 H1N1 cases in 2019 so far, peak years were 2015 and 2017

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 1, the year 2019 has had over 27,505 reported cases of H1N1 (swine flu) in India, with 1,137 deaths. A report by the National Centre for Disease Control, listing H1N1 cases since 2012, shows that two full calendar years (2015 and 2017) have had more cases than 2019 so far.

In 2019, the highest number of cases has been recorded in Rajasthan (5,052 cases and 206 deaths until September 1), followed by Gujarat (4,832 and 149), Delhi (3,583 and 31), Maharashtra (2,173 and 208 until August 31), Uttar Pradesh (1,057 and 25 until July 14) and Karnataka (1,882 and 88 until August 30). In 2018, which saw 15,266 cases and 1,128 deaths, the states with the most cases were Tamil Nadu (2,812), Maharashtra (2,593), Rajasthan (2,375), Gujarat (2,164) and Karnataka (1,733).

Across all years, the largest outbreaks in terms of cases have happened in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. H1N1 cases in these three states have contributed significantly to 2015 and 2017 being peak years, followed by 2019 so far.

This Word Means: K2-18b

A planet with temperatures that can potentially support life, now found to have water vapour too

About 110 light years from Earth, an exoplanet eight times the mass of Earth orbits a star. Called K2-18b, it was discovered in 2015 by NASA’s Kepler spacecraft. It resides in a habitable zone — the region around a star in which liquid water could potentially pool on the surface of a rocky planet. Now, scientists have found signatures of water vapour in the atmosphere of K2-18b. That makes it the only planet orbiting a star outside the Solar System that is known to have both water and temperatures that could support life.

Its atmosphere was studied by astronomers at the University College London (UCL). The results are published in Nature Astronomy.

The discovery of water vapour is not the final word on the possibility of life. For one thing, K2-18b’s size and surface gravity are much larger than Earth’s. Its radiation environment, too, maybe hostile. “K2-18b is not ‘Earth 2.0’ as it is significantly heavier and has a different atmospheric composition. However, it brings us closer to answering the fundamental question: Is the Earth unique?” study first author Dr Angelos Tsiaras said in a statement issued by UCL.

The researchers used 2016-17 data from the Hubble Space Telescope and developed algorithms to analyse the starlight filtered through K2-18b’s atmosphere. The results revealed the molecular signature of water vapour, also indicating the presence of hydrogen and helium in the planet’s atmosphere.