Telling Numbers: 1 in 7 Indians is an alcohol user, prevalence high in Chhattisgarh

ONE IN seven Indians is an alcohol user, according to a report released by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and other findings of which were reported in The Indian Express on February 19. ‘Magnitude of Substance Use in India, 2019’, a report prepared by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS-New Delhi, cited the prevalence of current alcohol use as 14.6% among the total population in the age group 10-75.

An overwhelming majority of alcohol users are males and fall in the age bracket 18-49 years (74%). As such, the prevalence was several times higher among men (27.3%) than among women (1.6%). Also, 1.3% of children (ages 10-17) are alcohol users, as opposed to 17.1% in the 18-plus age group.

The report notes that there is considerable heterogeneity in prevalence of alcohol use in the country. States with high prevalence are Chhattisgarh (35.6%), Tripura (34.7%), Punjab (28.5%) Arunachal Pradesh (28%)and Goa (28%). More than half the male population of Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Punjab use alcohol. Among women, states with the largest prevalence of alcohol use are Arunachal Pradesh (15.6%) and Chhattisgarh (13.7%). Among children, a high prevalence was found in Punjab (6%), West Bengal (3.9%) and Maharashtra (3.8%).