Toggle Menu
Telling Numbers: 1 in 7 Indians is an alcohol user, prevalence high in Chhattisgarhhttps://indianexpress.com/article/explained/telling-numbers-1-in-7-indians-is-an-alcohol-user-prevalence-high-in-chhattisgarh-5595477/

Telling Numbers: 1 in 7 Indians is an alcohol user, prevalence high in Chhattisgarh

An overwhelming majority of alcohol users are males and fall in the age bracket 18-49 years (74%).

Telling Numbers: 1 in 7 Indians is an alcohol user, prevalence high in Chhattisgarh
The report notes that there is considerable heterogeneity in prevalence of alcohol use in the country.

ONE IN seven Indians is an alcohol user, according to a report released by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and other findings of which were reported in The Indian Express on February 19. ‘Magnitude of Substance Use in India, 2019’, a report prepared by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS-New Delhi, cited the prevalence of current alcohol use as 14.6% among the total population in the age group 10-75.

An overwhelming majority of alcohol users are males and fall in the age bracket 18-49 years (74%). As such, the prevalence was several times higher among men (27.3%) than among women (1.6%). Also, 1.3% of children (ages 10-17) are alcohol users, as opposed to 17.1% in the 18-plus age group.

The report notes that there is considerable heterogeneity in prevalence of alcohol use in the country. States with high prevalence are Chhattisgarh (35.6%), Tripura (34.7%), Punjab (28.5%) Arunachal Pradesh (28%)and Goa (28%). More than half the male population of Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Punjab use alcohol. Among women, states with the largest prevalence of alcohol use are Arunachal Pradesh (15.6%) and Chhattisgarh (13.7%). Among children, a high prevalence was found in Punjab (6%), West Bengal (3.9%) and Maharashtra (3.8%).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 One UP region and two allies BJP cannot afford to offend
2 Meldonium: Drug at centre of India’s new dope scandal
3 Explained: Why Saudi Arabia matters to India