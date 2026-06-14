‘Telangana govt owes us Rs 3,700 crore, now wants discount’: Why liquor sellers are feeling low

Global liquor companies have collectively accused the Telangana government of not paying them dues of over Rs 3,700 crore over months, and then introducing a policy for discounts on new payments it is supposed to make.

The companies are represented by bodies including the Brewers Association of India (BAI), the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), and the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), which represent about 80% of the total liquor, beer and wines sold in the country.

The Telangana government, meanwhile, is “ready to clear the pending payment” and “we are working on a solution”, Principal Secretary, Excise, Raghunandan Rao, told The Indian Express.