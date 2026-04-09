Explained: Telangana’s Bill to deduct salary for parental neglect

The Telangana Assembly has passed a Bill to dock the salary of government and private employees deemed to be neglecting and failing to support their parents.

While India already has a central law mandating support to parents, the state’s Congress government cited the need for an “enforceable mechanism” while tabling the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026.

In the Bill, this mechanism takes the form of a salary cut of 15% or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower. The Bill also covers MLAs and MPs, as well as nominated members and elected representatives of local bodies. Here’s a deeper look.

Why was the Bill introduced?

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the discussion on the Bill in the Assembly, on March 29, said, “This is a bill which reflects social responsibility of the highest order. Aging parents should live a life of dignity and peace… This Bill brings accountability for the sake of parents”.

According to a Congress leader close to the CM, the Bill was introduced because the ageing population is an important focus group of the government. “India is aging and we need to protect our ageing population… In the state, the decision is to take care of parents forward,” said this leader.

According to a bureaucrat aware of the matter, the Bill was charted on priority because the CM himself took an interest in it.

How does this differ from the existing law?

The Congress leader quoted above said: “This legislation is a sequel to the Bill introduced by the Congress government at the Centre in 2007.”

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This leader was referring to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which mandates maintenance for parents and senior citizens who are unable to support themselves.

The Telangana government, however, has said: “Despite the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007… there remains a need for a more focused and enforceable mechanism to ensure accountability of employed children, particularly those drawing salaries from government and private sectors, towards the maintenance and well-being of their dependent parents”.

While the 2007 law requires parents to approach a tribunal to claim monthly maintenance, the Telangana Bill provides for directly deducting salaries.

It also differs in terms of timelines. While the Telangana law mandates that the Collector must resolve such complaints within 60 days, the central law gives the tribunal 90 days (which can be extended by 30 days in certain cases) to dispose of cases.

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Telangana is also not the first state to introduce such a Bill. Assam in 2017 passed a law that laid out a 10% salary cut for parental neglect.

However, the Assam Employees’ Parents Responsibility and Norms for Accountability and Monitoring Act, 2017, is limited to only state government employees and does not cover elected representatives. But it does cover employees’ siblings who have disabilities.

What are the provisions of the Telangana Bill?

Apart from the fine or deduction of salary, the Bill seeks to support dependent parents in various ways.

Under the Bill, senior citizens who are neglected by their children can file an application before the District Collector. The Collector will be the designated authority for adjudicating cases. The complainants should state their reasons for seeking apportionment, and are expected to divulge details of their income from all sources.

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After the complaint is submitted before the District Collector, the officer should dispose of the petition within 60 days of receipt, as per the Bill. The parents and the employee will have to be heard during this time. An order specifying the amount to be deducted will be issued after this hearing. The deducted amount will be directly credited to the parents’ bank account. The Bill extends support not only to biological parents but also to step-parents.

It proposes the formation of a Senior Citizen Commission to handle appeals against the Collector’s orders in such cases or delays in disposal. The commission will be headed by a chief commissioner who will be a retired high court judge. The commission will also include two members with experience in administration, government or the social sector. The commission will have quasi-judicial powers, including the authority to conduct inquiries, summon witnesses and impose penalties.

The Bill says: “In the event of the death of a dependent parent, the surviving dependent parent may submit an application to the designated authority or the senior citizens commission, seeking transfer of the deducted apportioned amount to his or her bank account.”

However, in the event of the demise of both parents, the employee concerned can submit an application to the designated authority demanding cancellation of the order to deduct their salary.

What do senior citizens’ bodies say about the Bill?

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According to Telangana’s senior citizens bodies, the Bill is a “welcome step towards providing security for parents in need of financial help”. C Rao, a senior citizen and supporter of the Bill, said: “There are several parents who are neglected by their children. Stuck in old-age homes or in their own houses with no facilities, these parents need the government to look after them. The Bill is at least a warning sign to children who are irresponsible to their dependent parents.”

The Bill also seeks to invoke sections of cruelty under other penal codes in the country. “For example, the Bill makes it clear that sections under BNS and BNSS can be invoked against people who show cruelty towards their dependent parents who are senior citizens,” Rao said. Hyderabad has about a dozen senior citizens’ welfare organisations that have all welcomed the Bill.