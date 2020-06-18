Coronavirus numbers explained: Telangana begins reporting testing numbers, finally

Coronavirus numbers explained: A doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday. (AP) Coronavirus numbers explained: A doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday. (AP)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: After Maharashtra and Delhi were pushed into revealing hundreds of previously unreported deaths of Coronavirus-positive patients, it is now the turn of Telangana to finally start reporting the number of tests it has been carrying out.

Telangana, the only state not revealing testing numbers so far, despite directions from its High Court, began doing so from Tuesday. And predictably, the numbers are among the lowest in the country. The state has tested only 45,911 samples till date. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has tested almost six lakh samples. Much smaller states like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Tripura, with caseloads much lower than Telangana, have carried out more tests. Even Goa has tested as many.

With more than 5,600 total infections, over 2,500 of which are active cases, Telangana’s problem is in no ways smaller than Andhra Pradesh, which has a little over 7,000 confirmed infections. It also has more than double the number of dead compared to Andhra Pradesh. But Telangana’s testing strategy has been puzzling. It has earned the state government repeated reprimands from the High Court which has not only directed it to increase the number of tests, but also allow private hospitals and ICMR-accredited laboratories to carry out tests and treat patients. It was only after repeated prodding and criticism that the state government, earlier this week, finally allowed private hospitals to begin treating patients, and accredited private laboratories to start testing.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 116,752 3,307 59,166 5,651 Tamil Nadu 50,193 2,174 27,624 576 Delhi 47,102 2,414 17,457 1,904 Gujarat 25,148 520 17,438 1,561 Uttar Pradesh 15,181 583 9,239 465 Rajasthan 13,429 326 10,354 313 West Bengal 12,300 391 6,533 506 Madhya Pradesh 11,244 175 8,288 482 Haryana 8,832 560 3,952 130 Karnataka 7,734 560 4,804 106

Last month, The Indian Express had revealed that Telangana had conducted just 22,842 tests till May 14. It had less than 1,500 cases at that time. In the next one month, a similar number of samples have been tested while over 3,000 more people have been found to be positive.

The Telangana High Court had also directed the state to even test dead bodies of people who were suspected to have the virus, but the state government has got a reprieve on that one from the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday, put a stay on that order.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases detected across the country went beyond 12,000 for the first time on Wednesday. Almost 8,000 of these were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the three states with maximum cases. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, each reported more than 500 cases, and together accounted for another 1,650 new cases. Haryana, fastest growing among the top ten states, now has a little less than 9,000 cases.

The number of confirmed infections in the country is now more than 3.67 lakh, of which at least 1.86 lakh have recovered from the disease. A day after more than 2,000 deaths were reported, thanks to revelations from Maharashtra and Delhi about the large number of unreported deaths, the daily death count came back to its normal level on Wednesday. More than 300 deaths were reported across the country, 114 of which came from Maharashtra, 67 from Delhi and 48 from Tamil Nadu.

