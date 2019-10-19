Telling Numbers: TB burden in India and world, and the declining rates

On Thursday, the World Health Organization released its annual Global Tuberculosis Report for 2019, which found India was able to reduce incidence in 2018 by almost 50,000 cases from the previous year, but still had the highest burden with 2.69 million cases — 26.9% of the global burden of 10 million (The Indian Express, October 18).

Of the 10 million new cases, 7 million were reported to authorities, including 1.99 million of the 2.69 million in India. Globally, TB claimed 15 lakh lives in 2018, including 2.51 lakh with HIV. The 15 lakh included 4.49 lakh deaths in India (9,700 lakh had HIV), down from over 6 lakh in 2000.

TB incidence rate in India dropped from almost 300 per lakh population in 2000 to 199/lakh in 2018, as compared to a global decline from 170/lakh to 132/lakh. The mortality rate in India declined from almost 60 deaths per lakh population (HIV-negative) in 2000 to 32 per lakh in 2018, while the global mortality rate declined at the same rate, from 30/lakh to 16/lakh.