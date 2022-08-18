scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for the Tamil film industry?

Initially, the group was relatively unknown as they would upload only Tamil films on their website. Their popularity rose when they expanded to bootlegging pirated content from other regional languages.

A poster of web series Tamilrockerz. (Photo:IMDB.com)

‘Action Star’ Aditya has a big Diwali release: Garuda. The film promises to be paisa vasool for the fans of the actor and a money spinner for its producers as it checks all the boxes for being a mega hit. But there is one hitch. A film piracy group, the Tamilrockerz, is threatening to release the film online before it hits the big screen.

The above description neatly encapsulates the premise of a new web series, Tamilrockerz, set to release Friday. But the drama it projects on screen tallies closely with real-life scenes that played out sometime around 2018 ahead of a big ticket release of a Tamil film star.

Also Read |Arun Vijay: After watching Tamilrockerz, people might stop watching pirated content

Who were the Tamilrockerz?

Tamilrockerz was a piracy website that was run by a group that came to be known by the same name. The origins of the group are largely unknown, but if some reports are to be believed, they came into existence around 2011. This was a time when torrent sites like Pirate Bay were the go-to platforms to download pirated content for free.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...

Initially, the group was relatively unknown as they would upload only Tamil films on their website. Their popularity rose when they expanded to bootlegging pirated content from other regional languages.

The size of the group still remains a mystery. However, the extent of their operation indicated that they had a presence outside India.

How did cops tackle the menace?

In March 2008, Kerala Police arrested three persons allegedly connected to Tamilrockers on piracy charges. Karthi, allegedly the brain behind Tamilrockers, was arrested in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, along with two of his aides, Prabhu and Suresh.

Advertisement

The police made these arrests acting upon several complaints from filmmakers saying their films were uploaded on illegal torrent sites within days of their release. The group allegedly leaked the Mohanlal hit film Pulimurugan online, and are also said to be behind the leak of Pranav Mohanlal’s debut film, Aadhi.

According to one media report, a police probe into bank transactions made by the accused revealed that they must have made more than Rs 1 crore through the illegitimate business.

See |10 Tamil films impacted by Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

What happened to Tamilrockers after that?

Advertisement

The site, if reports are to be believed, is now defunct. They are said to have ceased operations in 2020. A message from Tamil MV, another piracy website, read: “Thanks to TR for his wonderful services for a decade! — from team TMV [The site was shut don by themself’s nothing more then that]. (sic)”

However, clones of the site and copycats-sites do still exist. Latest films and web series are routinely leaked on the Internet only days after release.

How piracy impacts the entertainment industry?

The pandemic has accelerated the web traffic for illegal piracy sites. According to a 2021 joint report published by US-based CDN and cybersecurity firm, Akamai Technologies, and MUSO, a data company measuring global piracy, global demand for pirated content skyrocketed between January 2021 to September 2021.

India alone recorded 6.5 billion visits to piracy websites, the third-highest after the US (13.5 billion) and Russia (7.2 billion). The report titled “State of the Internet” also revealed that there were over 67 billion TV content piracy visits, which is roughly 50% of all pirate site traffic. The publishing category is in second place with 30 billion visits (23%), followed by films with 14.5 billion (11%) and music with 10.8 billion (8%). Software piracy ranks close with 9 billion visits (7%). Another report by London-based Digital TV Research pegged the loss of revenue for over-the-top media service providers in India to be $3.08 billion this year. The global cost of online streaming piracy will reach $52 billion this year, according to the report.

Torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay, however, claim that they do not make much money after spending on maintenance and server costs. The site’s spokesperson once even went to the extent of saying they are probably operating at a loss.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 06:35:02 pm
Next Story

AAP’s opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to be a national alternative

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

5

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati
Avijit Pathak writes

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement