Tamil Nadu: Captain ailing, wife Premalatha steers DMDK ship in choppy waters

At Crown Plaza Hotel in Chennai on Sunday, where the alliance between ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth’s DMDK and the AIADMK-led NDA was announced, his wife Premalatha stole the show — singing paeans to the DMDK’s new allies and targeting rival DMK. The acrimony of the last few days — when the AIADMK had sent back a DMDK delegation and Premalatha had responded with vitriol, when the DMDK had openly held parrallel negotiations with both Dravidian majors — was all forgotten. All through Sunday’s event, an ailing Vijayakanth, who sat flanked by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam one one side and Premalatha and her brother L K Sudheesh on the other, rarely took his eyes off his wife.

Advertising

The sealing of the alliance marks a decisive moment for Premalatha who, after having emerged as a second lieutenant in the party by the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is now the de facto captain. Click for more election news

With no second-rung leadership outside of the family, and with many prominent faces quitting the party in the 15 years since its launch, the political graph of the DMDK has witnessed a steady decline over the last decade — a period that has coincided with a decline in Vijayakanth’s health and his gradual withdrawal from party affairs.

READ | DMDK seals pact with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, gets four Lok Sabha seats

Advertising

The DMDK contested alone in the 2006 Assembly polls and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, getting a vote share of 8.4 per cent and 10.3 per cent respectively. Since then, its graph has slid — from 7.9 per cent vote share in the 2011 Assembly polls to 5.1 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 2.4 per cent in the 2016 state polls. After one seat in its debut election in 2006 and 29 seats in 2011, the party has no seats now. It has also changed allies with abandon — the AIADMK in 2011, the NDA in 2014 and the Left-Dalit alliance in 2016.

A source close to Premalatha’s family said this election and the next Assembly elections would be crucial for her. “It seems unlikely that Captain will ever make a complete comeback into active politics. We do not know whether the DMDK or Premalatha has a political existence in his absence. If the party fails to win seats soon, the future of both the DMDK and Premalatha are doomed,” said a DMDK leader.

In her mid-50s, Premalatha has already completed a decade in politics. Daughter of a sugar mill manager from Gudiyattam, Vellore district, Premalatha’s wedding to Vijayakanth in 1990 had come as a surprise to many who expected the star to marry someone from the film industry. Those close to her recall her being a bright student, a basketball player and a fiery orator, a skill she puts to good use in her election rallies.

V C Chandrakumar, former DMDK whip in the Assembly whose rebellion against Premalatha drove him out of the party two years ago, says she has always been a strong influence on Vijayakanth, even during his acting days. “Sometime in 1996, she began handling everything for Captain — from deciding his call sheets to fixing his renumeration, deciding his story lines and his movie costumes,” he says, adding that she also brought in her brother L K Sudheesh who replaced Vijayakanth’s trusted aide and producer, the late Ibrahim Rowther.

“After Sudheesh became producer, the family sidelined everyone from Rowther to Vijaykanth’s own family. It is Premalatha, Sudheesh and their elder sister Radha who run the show now,” says Chandrakumar, who was once close to Vijayakanth’s family.

A senior DMDK leader who had told The Indian Express during the 2016 Assembly polls that “Premalatha’s biggest dream is to make Vijayakanth chief minister”, said things have changed a lot since then. “This election is going to be very crucial for her. If there is no significant gain in terms of seats or vote share, the party’s survival will be in doubt,” he said, adding that Premalatha’s strength, also her weakness, is her decision-making style.

“She takes all decisions herself. There was a feeling in the party that we should be part of the DMK alliance. Our priority was to win two to three seats at least. But she ignored that opinion,” he said, adding that if Vijayakanth was mentored by veteran leaders like Panruti S Ramachandran who helped shape the DMDK before its launch in 2005, Premalatha is on her own. “Captain used to seek our opinion, she takes her own decisions. We have no option but to trust her,” he said.