How Tamil Nadu’s agriculture budget aims to enhance farmers’ choices

Tamil Nadu’s first Agriculture Budget under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay presents farming not merely as a sector producing grain, but as an entire social world that must be held together: by irrigation arriving at the tail end, machinery appearing when labour does not, storage becoming available before prices collapse, and public institutions responding before a farmer decides to leave agriculture altogether.

The document begins with the familiar cultural reverence accorded to cultivation in Tamil political language. But the budget quickly moves to the harder realities of farming. Erratic monsoons, labour shortages, declining soil and water resources, rising costs and the recurring failure to secure remunerative prices. It acknowledges that these pressures can make cultivators consider abandoning agriculture altogether.

That admission gives the budget its central character. It is less a declaration of agricultural abundance than an attempt to prevent the erosion of rural capability.

Targets and interventions

The State has set a five-year food grain production target of 131 lakh metric tonnes, with 125 lakh metric tonnes targeted for 2026-27. But many of its interventions are directed not simply at producing more, but at restoring farmers’ ability to endure risk: crop insurance, irrigation access, soil renewal, post-harvest protection, mechanisation, income commissions and market intelligence.

The government proposes to cover 36 lakh acres under crop insurance, benefiting 15 lakh farmers, with Rs 648.55 crore allocated from the state fund. The ambition, the budget says, is eventually to bring the entire cultivated area under insurance. This is significant because agricultural risk in Tamil Nadu is not confined to crop failure; it is distributed across rainfall, delayed reservoir releases, price crashes and the timing of government intervention.

The budget itself records one such institutional failure. A price-deficiency intervention for the Banglora mango variety was approved for the first time, but by the time the guidelines were finalised and procurement began, the harvest season had ended. Only six metric tonnes were procured. The document says procedures are now in place to respond faster in future. In a budget filled with announcements, this is one of its more revealing passages: policy may exist, but rural life is governed by timing. A farmer cannot postpone a harvest until the State completes its paperwork.

Water remains the most immediate condition of agricultural existence. The budget notes that the Mettur Dam could not be opened on its scheduled date because of inadequate storage. It records the desilting of 2,509 km of irrigation channels in the delta at a cost of Rs 10 crore and a Kuruvai package of Rs 134.83 crore. It says 8.26 lakh acres have so far been brought under Kuruvai cultivation (short-duration paddy crop season running from June-July to September-October). Elsewhere, the Water Resources Department proposes 1,161 desilting works covering 5,955 km of rivers, canals and drains at an estimated Rs 125 crore.

Beyond improving yield

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The budget’s ecological imagination is most visible in its five-year Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission, estimated at Rs 600 crore. The mission attempts to reverse the effects of chemical fertiliser overuse, poor residue management and declining organic carbon. It proposes soil-health cards, green-manure cultivation, bio-fertilisers, vermicompost units, restoration of saline and alkaline soils, natural-farming clusters and incentives of Rs 4,000 an acre for organic farming across 20,000 acres.

The idea is not merely to improve yield. The document says the mission is intended to ensure that future generations “inherit fertile Tamil soils”. That shifts the budget focus from annual expenditure towards ecological trusteeship: the soil appears not as an input to be exhausted, but as an inheritance that the present cultivator holds temporarily.

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Climate change is treated both as scientific forecast and lived uncertainty. The budget anticipates severe effects from what it calls a “Super El Niño” in 12 districts and says district agricultural contingency plans prepared by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University have been shared with Collectors. It also proposes demonstrations of direct-seeded rice and alternate wetting and drying, with the stated aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating possible carbon-trading income for farmers.

Missing labour

Labour is another recurring concern. The budget treats mechanisation not as modernisation for its own sake, but as a response to rural labour shortages and the need to complete farm operations on time. It allocates Rs 227.20 crore for subsidised machinery, including power tillers, weeders, rotovators and tractors, benefiting 24,000 farmers. It also proposes 50 village-level custom-hiring centres, with 30 per cent of the allocation reserved for women’s self-help groups.

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The “Vetri Vaanmagal” scheme extends this logic to drones. Five hundred people, including 100 women, are to receive drone-operator training; 50 trained women will receive drones at a 50% subsidy. The budget presents this simultaneously as a labour intervention, a technology programme and a women’s employment scheme.

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay. The budget closes with saying that this is the government’s first year and that schemes have been prioritised according to available finances. Photo: PTI Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay. The budget closes with saying that this is the government’s first year and that schemes have been prioritised according to available finances. Photo: PTI

There are also targeted attempts to address inequalities within the farming population. Under the Annal Ambedkar Agricultural Assistance Scheme, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers are to receive higher subsidies for greenhouses, machinery, solar dryers and pumps, while 300 farmers without irrigation access are to receive borewells or tubewells with pumps at full subsidy. The allocation is Rs 56.72 crore.

Enhancing farmers’ bargaining power

The economic question running through the budget is not only how much farmers produce, but whether they possess enough institutional power to sell without desperation.

A Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Income Enhancement Commission is proposed with a total outlay of Rs 23 crore. New Farmer Producer Companies (FPC) will receive equity support, while an FPC management cell will assist existing organisations with compliance, professional salaries and market linkages. An Agricultural Intelligence and Market Excellence Centre will combine information from regulated markets, e-NAM markets, Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) and 1,686 farmer-producer companies using artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and geographic information systems.

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This is where the budget’s political economy becomes clearest. The farmer is not seen solely as a beneficiary receiving inputs, but as someone who requires bargaining power, information, storage, processing capacity and the ability to delay a sale.

Accordingly, it proposes cold storage through public-private partnerships, storage godowns in regulated markets, modernised Uzhavar Sandhais, electronic price-display boards and a price-stabilisation revolving fund for perishable commodities such as tomatoes and onions.

Larger rural economy

The budget also reaches beyond crop cultivation into the larger rural economy. It provides for Rs 17,000 crore in crop loans and Rs 3,000 crore in working-capital loans for allied activities such as animal husbandry, fisheries and beekeeping. It proposes medium dairy farms, mini dairies, subsidised cattle feed, support for indigenous cattle breeds, fish stocking in village tanks and farm-pond aquaculture.

Beneath the long catalogue of schemes, subsidies, irrigation works, digital platforms, commissions and incentives lies a quieter question that every agriculture budget ultimately confronts: does it merely support cultivation, or does it expand the farmer’s freedom? The budget repeatedly promises higher productivity, climate resilience, mechanisation, market access and institutional support. Yet it also reveals that rural Tamil Nadu continues to require the State to intervene at almost every stage of agricultural life—from credit and seeds to storage, insurance, marketing and risk management.

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Read together, the announcements suggest that agriculture is no longer conceived simply as the cultivation of crops but as the continuous management of uncertainty. The measure of this budget, therefore, may not be about whether every announced scheme is implemented; but by reducing that uncertainty, it enlarges the farmer’s ability to make independent choices about work, income and the future rather than merely helping him survive another season.

The document places the total outlay for agriculture and allied sectors at Rs 58,374.09 crore, including rural development, procurement, canal restoration, fisheries, forestry, animal husbandry and other connected departments. The breadth is important: agriculture here is treated less as one department than as a web of public systems through which rural citizens encounter the State.

The budget closes with the admission that this is the government’s first year and that schemes have been prioritised according to available finances. Whether these schemes alter rural life will depend on whether insurance claims arrive, tail-end canals carry water, machinery can be rented when needed, women trained as drone pilots find work, market data reaches farmers in usable form, and price support begins before the crop has already perished.