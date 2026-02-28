Taliban & terror: How Pakistan came to declare ‘open war’ on Afghanistan

The 2,640-km Durand Line adds another layer of complexity, with attacks along this border in recent days. Established in 1893 by the British, Afghanistan later rejected it for cutting through the Pashtun and Baloch areas.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghanistan overnight, in what Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif described as an “open war” after months of cross-border attacks from both sides. Reuters reported that 274 people had been killed in Afghanistan since Thursday night.

Taliban factor

Pakistan’s Operation “Ghazab lil-Haq” (meaning, righteous fury) comes amid its criticism of the Taliban-led Afghan government on security-related issues. Specifically, it has accused Afghanistan of failing to rein in the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has operated in Pakistan since 2007, while the Afghan Taliban have denied supporting the group.

It has alleged that the Afghan Taliban is acting on behalf of India as New Delhi- Kabul ties have warmed. New Delhi, on its part, has condemned Pakistan’s strikes and described them as another attempt by Pakistan to “externalise its internal failures”.