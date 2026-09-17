Need to switch your bank for FASTag? How new ‘OneTag’ offers smoother route

The new OneTag system works similarly to how one can switch their telecom provider without changing their SIM card or number.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiSep 17, 2026 07:52 PM IST
Fastag became compulsory for vehicles on national highways in 2019. (File)Fastag became compulsory for vehicles on national highways in 2019. (File)
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Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

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