Need to switch your bank for FASTag? How new ‘OneTag’ offers smoother route

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made ‘OneTag’, a FASTag portability service, operational on the Rajmargyatra app. The new service allows highway users to change their issuer bank without replacing the FASTag sticker on their vehicle.

Users earlier had to purchase a new FASTag to change their issuer bank and remove the existing tag from their vehicle. The new system will work along the lines of mobile number portability, where users need not change their SIM card to switch to another telecom service provider.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently launched the service at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. With over 13 crore FASTags issued to date and more than 98% of National Highway user-fee collection now happening digitally through FASTag, it is expected to benefit a large section of vehicle owners.