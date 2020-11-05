Quixplained: As Trump-Biden contest closely, here are the swing states at a glance

A change in demographics, migration from rural to urban areas, and shifting ideologies have determined which state can be called a swing state.

The ‘swing states’ have historically voted for different parties in presidential elections. Electoral data reveals that between 2000 and 2016, 38 states voted for the same political party in five presidential elections. It is the remaining 12 that have changed loyalties.

The term ‘swing state’ first appeared in the New York Times in 1936 when the incumbent Democrat president Franklin Roosevelt won against Republican Alf Landon. “Each believes he has won by swing through the most doubtful states,” said the caption of the cartoon representing the election.

A change in demographics, migration from rural to urban areas, and shifting ideologies have determined which state can be called a swing state.

The term 'swing state' first appeared in the New York Times in 1936 when the incumbent Democrat president Franklin Roosevelt won against Republican Alf Landon. "Each believes he has won by swing through the most doubtful states," said the caption of the cartoon representing the election.

Formerly part of the territory of Alta California in New Spain , Arizona joined the union in February 1912 as the 48th state and the final piece of continental United States. The state had been a Republican stronghold since 1952. Apart from 1996 when Bill Clinton won the state, it has on every other occasion voted red. In the last few years, however, the state has seen a shift towards Democrats.

The largest among the swing states, Florida has also been the most politically divided. A former Spanish colony, Florida joined the union as a slave state in 1845. Since the 1850s, Democrats ruled the state for 140 years and with the fall of the Confederacy, it was ruled by Republicans for 15 years. From 1996, the state turned purple, as it consistently swung between the two parties.

Formerly part of the New France colony, the region that is now part of Michigan came under the British rule in 1762. It joined the union in 1837 and voted consistently for the Republicans till the Great Depression of the 1930s. Well known for its industrial base, Michigan suffered signficantly during the Great Depression, but recovered in the post World War II years. Through the 1930s to the 1960s Michigan alternated between Republicans and Democrats, before once again becoming stronglyb Republican from the early 1970s to the end of 1980s. From 1988, Michagan voted for a Democrats in every presidential election, before it flipped towards Donad Trump in 2016, although by a very narrow margin of less than one percentage point.

One of the 13 original founding states of the USA, Pennsylvannia was the second state to ratify the US Constitution. The historical signficance of the state is also derived from the fact that the Constitution of America was drafted here. Prior to Trump winning the state in 2016, Pennsylvannia voted for Democrats in six consecutive elections.

One of the original 13 states to form the US, North Carolina had declared secession from the union in 1861 and join the Confederates. Like most southern states, North Carolina consistently voted for Democrats from 1876 to 1964. From 1968, the state voted Republican. As per the website, 270towin, "The initial shift was largely in response to white conservative voter uneasiness with the civil rights legislation passed in the mid-1960s, which was effectively exploited by the Republicans "southern strategy."

