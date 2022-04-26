scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Explained: Swiggy’s new programme to help its delivery executives move to managerial roles

Swiggy has announced a programme for its delivery executives to transition to a dedicated, managerial role in the company. Here's what we know about the 'Step-Ahead' programme.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 11:11:53 am
According to a report by BCG, there are over 200 million gig workers. (Express Photo: Pradip Das, File)

Food delivery platform Swiggy has announced a programme for its delivery executives that will allow them to transition to full-time, managerial-level jobs with a fixed salary and “additional benefits”. The programme, called “Step-Ahead”, comes at a time when workers of food delivery platforms have been vocal about the reduction in pay and lack of payment for additional fuel costs.

What is Swiggy’s Step-Ahead programme?

Swiggy said the programme is aimed at “giving an opportunity” to those who want to move from their current engagement with the firm to a dedicated, managerial role. The company said that over the next few years, through the programme, it intends to reserve at least 20 per cent of all its fleet manager hires for its delivery staff. Currently, it has more than 2.7 lakh delivery executives.

“To be eligible for the role of a Fleet Manager, a Swiggy delivery executive must hold a college degree, possess communication skills and basic computer knowledge, and should have been delivering with Swiggy for a few years,” the company said. It did not specify the exact number of years workers would need to have been associated with the firm to be eligible for the programme. However, it did say that it was considering reducing the tenure requirement for delivery workers to be eligible for the programme to around 2 years.

How have gig workers fared in India?

There have been instances over the last few years when gig workers engaged with platform companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, Uber and Urban Company have launched protests against their employers, complaining about harsh working conditions, declining pay, and the absence of an effective grievance redressal system.

According to a report by BCG, there are over 200 million gig workers. The report said that while gig work remained broadly attractive to workers, specific pain points remained unaddressed. “These are typically related to work assurance, timely payments, learning and personality development and regular salary increments,” it added.

Have other startups announced benefit programmes for gig workers?

Last month, home service marketplace Urban Company announced a stock ownership plan worth Rs 150 crore for 20,000 to 30,000 of its service professionals over the next five to seven years. While the firm did not divulge details about how it would initiate the stock buyback, it said it would set up an evergreen trust to manage the programme, called the Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP), and award stocks at a “near zero” cost to service professionals.

