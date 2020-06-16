New Research: Survey finds sleep is longer in lockdown, but quality poor

The study is published in the journal Current Biology. (File Photo/Representational) The study is published in the journal Current Biology. (File Photo/Representational)

A survey conducted at the University of Basel, Switzerland, and the university’s Psychiatric Hospital has investigated how sleep has changed during the Covid-19 lockdown. Researchers surveyed 435 individuals; most reported sleeping longer while sleep quality deteriorated. The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

Researchers conducted the six-week online survey between March 23 and April 26. The 435 respondents (75% of them were women) were surveyed in Switzerland, Austria and Germany. More than 85% of the respondents were working from home at that time.

Our cycle of work and leisure is often at a mismatch with our internal biological clock. If the differences in sleep timing and duration between work days and days off become too large, this can lead to “social jetlag”. The survey found that a relaxation of social rhythms – for example, through more flexible working hours – led to a reduction in “social jetlag”.

The researchers feel this suggests that the sleep-wake patterns of those surveyed were guided by internal biological signals rather than social rhythms. —Source: University of Basel

