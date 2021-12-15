Explained: Who is Suresh Pujari, the gangster deported to India from the Philippines?

A day after Suresh Pujari was brought to New Delhi from the Philippines, a team of Maharashtra Police went to the national capital to get custody of the underworld gangster. Pujari was arrested in October by Indian agencies in the Philippines.

Who is Suresh Pujari?

Pujari, a gangster who was on the run from India for the past 15 years, has 24 cases in Maharashtra including 15 in Mumbai, seven in Thane and one each in Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander for allegedly making extortion calls. Besides Maharashtra, he also has cases in Karnataka. The Mumbai police had been looking for him and there were also two Red Corner Notices (RCN) issued against him. Born and brought up at Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, he is known to walk with a limp due to a health condition.

What was his equation with other underworld gangs in the city and nearby areas?

Pujari earlier worked for Ravi Pujari, another gangster involved in extortion activities. Ravi was arrested in Senegal and brought to face the law in India in 2019. However, even before Ravi’s arrest, it was believed that the duo had parted ways with Pujari forming his own gang in 2011. The extortion pie had been split between them based on their area of operation with Ravi making calls in Mumbai while Suresh focusing on Thane, Ulhasnagar.

What are the major cases in which Suresh Pujari has been named?

Suresh Pujari was known to have been used by Ravi for the attack he allegedly orchestrated on lawyer Majeed Memon. Suresh was arrested for that and was also booked under MCOCA. Suresh was also known to have threatened NCP leader Jeetendra Awhad and Omie Kalani, son of Ulhasnagar strongman Pappu Kalani.

When was Suresh Pujari arrested?

Suresh Pujari was arrested in October 2021 in the Philippines based on information provided by the Mumbai crime branch. It was a joint operation with the help of central investigating agencies. There were already two RCN’s issued against Pujari earlier. After he was detained in the Philippines, India was alerted about it following which the process of deporting him had begun.

What does his deportation mean to India?

Even though major underworld players who were active in the 90’s and early 2000’s have moved on from extortion, it was a few small splinter groups from earlier times that were ruling the roost. These included Ravi Pujari, Ejaz Lakdawala and Suresh Pujari. With Pujari being deported in 2019 and Lakdawala in 2020, it was only Suresh Pujari who was operating earlier. Now with Suresh too being deported, it should dismantle the network of extortion calls being made to Mumbai from foreign countries.