Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

July 27, 2022 12:56:51 pm
The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, Wednesday read out the operative part of the verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the law. However, the fine print of the ruling is still awaited. A look at the key points in the verdict:
On Bringing ED operations under CrPC purview
The Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA Act is not considered “police” and hence does not follow provisions of the CrPC for search, seizure, arrest, attachment of properties.
The petitioners, arguing that the ED effectively exercises police powers, challenged the constitutionality of provisions that deal with arrest and seizure etc. This is significant because since the ED is not a police agency, statements made by an accused to ED officials is admissible in court. A statement made before a police officer during investigation is inadmissible.
The Supreme Court rejected the argument that the ED should be obligated to follow the CrPC while conducting investigations.
Subscriber Only Stories
On bail and 2018 amendments
The PMLA Act stipulates a twin condition for bail where the accused has to make a case that she is prima facie not guilty of the offence and also satisfy the court that they will not commit any further offence.
In a 2017, ruling Nikesh Tarachand Shah vs Union of India, the Supreme Court struck down this as unconstitutional. However, in a subsequent amendment in 2018, Parliament inserted these provisions again, through the Finance Bill.
The petitioners had challenged the amendments on two grounds — the passing of these amendments through a Money Bill; and a substantive challenge that these provisions were essentially declared unconstitutional.
The government had argued that the amendments were in line with the 2017 verdict despite retaining the “twin test” that was struck down.
The Supreme Court has upheld the amendments, ruling that Parliament is competent to bring in any changes required to comply with the 2017 verdict.
On the issue of whether the amendments could have been passed as a Money Bill, it has left the question open for a larger bench to consider it.
A separate larger bench challenge is pending before the SC on whether certain laws, such as the Aadhaar Act, service conditions of the tribunal members etc. can be passed as a Money Bill. A bench is yet to be constituted on that issue.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act
BJP youth leader murder: Karnataka police probe links to July 20 killing of Kerala youth
Researchers recycle CDs by turning them into inexpensive flexible biosensors
Bengaluru: BESCOM begins replacing mechanical meters with digital ones
Strong growth in sales in India during H1’22: Unilever
Odisha JEE 2022 result declared; here’s how to download rank card
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Nna Thaan Case Kodu song Devadoothar Paadi: Kunchacko Boban is the scene-stealer
BJP MLA Ameet Satam writes to Shinde and Fadnavis to highlight poor roads in Mumbai
Deepesh Bhan’s friend Zain Khan recalls playing cricket with actor minutes before he collapsed: ‘Jab aap apne dost ko apne haath mein khote..’
From burgers to gadgets, stressed consumers buy cheap
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to ‘stop flirting’ with him in new Koffee with Karan 7 promo. Watch