Why SC rapped Jharkhand HC over PILs against CM, what it means for Soren govt

The Supreme Court (SC) of India said in an order on Monday (November 7) that the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Jharkhand High Court (HC) were not maintainable, that is, the PILs would not be heard by the Jharkhand HC on merits.

The apex court came down heavily on the Jharkhand HC for entertaining the PILs and taking cognizance based on general submissions, calling it “an abuse of the process of the Court”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (November 9) issued fresh summons to Soren in connection with its probe into a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, and asked him to appear at its regional office in Ranchi on November 17.

PILs in which maintainability was challenged in Supreme Court

Two petitions filed against Soren were challenged. Out of these, one claimed Soren granted himself a mining lease while holding the mining portfolio, and sought action for the alleged misuse of public office. The other petition alleged money laundering by CM Soren and his family through shell companies and asked for an investigation by central agencies.

The High Court had ordered that the petitions were maintainable. A division bench including Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan passed a judgement on June 3 and proceeded with the matter on merits. However, the SC reserved its order on appeal on August 17 and directed that the Jharkhand HC not proceed on merits.

What did the High Court say?

The ED, which was made party by the petitioners and with HC impleading it as well, submitted that certain shell companies, mentioned in the PIL on Soren’s alleged money laundering, have been found during the investigation into the case of IAS officer Pooja Sinhgal, who was arrested in the MGNREGA scam of 2010 in Khunti district of Jharkhand, which is a subject matter of another PIL.

The High Court then heard all three petitions side by side and said that the issues involve “siphoning of huge public money”. The High Court concluded that “an extremely serious matter has been raised in the PILs, where there are allegations of large-scale corruption”. The HC added that even though there were some procedural irregularities in the filing of the PIL, keeping in mind public interest at large, the court “deems it fit and proper not to throw out the writ petition”.

The HC also added that the petitioner Shiv Shankar Sharma has no personal interest either direct or indirect in the subject matter of the PILs.

What did the Supreme Court say on the PILs?

The apex court at the outset made it clear that the hearing of both PILs was itself “an abuse of process of this court”.

On the PIL on the alleged shell companies, the court said that the petitioner had sought an investigation by the court which is “again an abuse of the process of the Court, as the petition is short of wild and sweeping allegations, there is nothing placed before the Court which in any way may be called to be prima facie evidence”.

The Supreme Court also said that the petitioner in this case did not come with ‘clean hands’ as he withheld the details of a similar petition that was filed earlier through the same lawyer and was dismissed with costs. The court added that the allegations which were made by the petitioner are vague, generalised and not at all substantiated by anything worthy of being called evidence.

What did the SC say on the Jharkhand HC’s actions?

The Supreme Court rebuked the Jharkhand High Court for its functioning with respect to the hearings in the two PILs. The apex court emphasised that they are not saying that people “who occupy high offices should not be investigated” but said that “for a High Court to take cognizance of the matter on these generalised submissions which do not even make prima facie satisfaction of the Court, is nothing but an abuse of the process of the Court”.

The apex court said that courts cannot become a forum to investigate the alleged misdeeds of high constitutional authorities. The SC also added, “It was not proper for the High Court to entertain a PIL which is based on mere allegations and half baked truth that too at the hands of a person who has not been able to fully satisfy his credentials and has come to the Court with unclean hands.”

What does it mean for Sorent government?

With several ongoing raids by the ED, and the arrest of Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra for alleged illegal mining, the SC relief remains only a breather. Soren had been summoned by the ED in another illegal mining case occurring in Sahebganj, and he is yet to appear before the agency. He was issued fresh summons Wednesday.

In the prosecution complaints filed in the special court in Ranchi, there are a few specific questions which the ED may raise about Soren. For instance, the ED said they recovered “two signed cheques and 31 blank cheques all pertaining to Hemant Soren held with Bank of India” from Mishra’s possession. As per sources in the ED, Mishra while in judicial custody was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi due to some health complications. However, he made certain calls from the hospital to a ‘few persons in authority’, which ED is investigating.

Also, former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) treasurer Ravi Kejriwal, in his statement to the ED, said that he heard the CM” asking Mishra to hand over the funds collected from mining activity to middleman Prem Prakash, who in turn would hand it over to the Kolkata-based businessman Amit Aggarwal.