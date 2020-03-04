Explained: All that happened on Super Tuesday, what it means for Joe Biden

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters with his wife Jill at his side during his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, US, March 3, 2020. (Reuters) Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters with his wife Jill at his side during his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, US, March 3, 2020. (Reuters)

In the critical “Super Tuesday” electoral contest in the US, former Vice President Joe Biden reemerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic party presidential primaries, gathering more delegates than the left-wing leader Bernie Sanders.

In the 15 states and territories in the US where polling took place, more than one-third of total Democratic party delegates were up for grabs – the highest on a single day of voting in the primaries.

Biden resurges

Joe Biden, a former Vice President of the US who served with President Barack Obama during 2008-2016, for several months had enjoyed the highest popularity among Democratic presidential candidates, but in February lost the first three contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada states.

On Saturday, however, the tables turned when Biden landed a decisive victory in South Carolina. Then, between this first victory and Super Tuesday, Biden’s campaign gained considerable momentum– three of his Democratic rivals, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer, abandoned their campaigns. Two of them, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, endorsed Biden, as did a third former opponent– Beto O’Rourke – who had quit in November.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP)

On Super Tuesday, despite limited campaign finance as well as organisation, Biden surged in the fray– winning 9 states, including the delegate-rich Texas, and outperformed rival Elizabeth Warren in her home state of Massachusetts. His campaign was considerably bolstered by the support of African American voters, who had also sided with him in South Carolina.

Sanders remains strong

Despite Biden’s gains, Bernie Sanders was able to wrest California, the state which sends the highest number of delegates to the Democratic Convention, where the eventual presidential nominee of the party is chosen.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his relatives, including his wife Jane, as he addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, US, March 3, 2020. (Reuters) Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his relatives, including his wife Jane, as he addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, US, March 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Throughout his campaign, Sanders has been able to raise considerable finances, and continues to maintain a strong following among younger voters and Latino voters.

Don’t miss from Explained: What went wrong with Iowa Democratic caucuses?

He also maintains a lead in national opinion polls. According to the New York Times, as of March 2, Sanders had a National Polling Average of 29%, as opposed to Biden, who had 17%.

Warren and Bloomberg fading

Michael Bloomberg, a media mogul and former mayor of New York City announced on Wednesday that he is dropping out of and ending his US presidential campaign. He will be endorsing Joe Biden along with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Bloomberg quits the race after spending more than $500 million in endorsing his campaign, AP reported.

Elizabeth Warren, a Senator from Massachusetts, who once led a powerful campaign, also faced a serious downturn. She failed to win a single state in her home state of Massachusetts and finished third after Biden and Sanders.Warren is yet to decide on whether to stay or quit the campaign.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.